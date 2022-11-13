scorecardresearch
Saturday, Nov 12, 2022

Money paid by farmers as premium going into insurance firms’ pockets, says Rahul

Amid growing concern over insurance companies not paying farmers for crop loss, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Saturday said that money collected from Maharashtra’s farmers to pay premium to insurance firms was going in the pockets of companies due to the Centre’s policies.

Rahul, while addressing a meeting at Kalamnuri in Hingoli district on the 66th day of his Bharat Jodo Yatra, said: “Today, I met a farmer who took me to his soyabean farm. It was destroyed but he is yet to get the insurance money. This is same for all farmers of Maharashtra because the money paid by you is going into the pockets of two to three insurance companies. The central government of Narendra Modi is, however, busy fighting elections.”

Rahul on Saturday also met a delegation of Marathi authors, poets, students and columnists led by renowned linguist Professor Ganesh Devy. According to a statement released by the party, the discussion revolved around issues such as caste-based discrimination, religious polarisation, Citizenship (Amendment) Act, National Register of Citizens and farmer suicides, among others.

Earlier, Congress leader Balasaheb Thorat took on BJP for raising questions on Shiv Sena MLA Aaditya Thackeray joining Rahul in the yatra. “Shiv Sena founder late Balasaheb Thackeray used to take decisions based on the prevailing political situation. Has BJP forgotten that he supported UPA candidates Pranab Mukherjee and Pratibhatai Patil in presidential elections? Why should BJP worry if Aaditya Thackeray is joining the yatra to save democracy and Constitution?” asked Thorat.

Wrestlers from Kolhapur district also joined the yatra.

In video of MLA telling officials to stand up, a protocol laid down by govt 5 years ago

