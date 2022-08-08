Money laundering case: Mumbai court remands Sena MP Sanjay Raut to 14-day judicial custody

August 8, 2022 3:26:52 pm
A special court here on Monday remanded Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut to 14-day judicial custody in a money laundering case linked to alleged irregularities in the redevelopment of a Mumbai ‘chawl’.
The court allowed Raut’s plea for home food and medicines, but refused to pass an order on his prayer for bedding. The judge said as per the prison manual, jail authorities make adequate bed arrangements.
Raut, 60, was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on August 1 in connection with alleged financial irregularities in the redevelopment of the Patra Chawl (row tenement) in suburban Goregaon.
He was produced before special PMLA judge MG Deshpande at the end of his ED custody on Monday.
The federal probe agency did not seek further extension of his custody. The judge then sent Raut to judicial custody.
The ED probe pertains to alleged financial irregularities in the redevelopment of the Patra Chawl and related financial transactions involving Raut’s wife and associates.
