Money laundering: ED questions Rhea, her brother and father again

Actor Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik leave after being questioned by ED, on Monday. (Photo: Ganesh Shirshekar)

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday questioned actor Rhea Chakraborty, her brother and father again in connection with its probe into a money laundering case linked to actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death in Mumbai.

Rhea, her brother Showik and father Indrajit Chakraborty reported at the office of the central agency in the Ballard Estate around 11am. Apart from them, Shruti Modi, the business manager of Rhea and Rajput, and Rajput’s friend Siddharth Pithani was questioned by the agency on Monday.

The ED is believed to have questioned Rhea further on the investments made by her, the source of income of such investments and the source of funds used to buy her flat in Khar in Mumbai. The agency is also believed to have quizzed her on the investments made by Rajput and a few bank transfers from his account to hers.

This is the second time the agency summoned Rhea and her family members. On Saturday, the agency questioned her brother Showik for about 18 hours. Both Rhea and Showik are directors in two firms floated by Rajput — Front India For World Foundation and Vividrage Rhealityx Private Limited. While Front India was incorporated in January 2020, Vividrage was set up in September 2019. Showik has been named as one of the accused in the FIR filed by the CBI in the case pertaining to Sushant’s death.

The ED on July 31 registered a money laundering case against Rhea and a few of her relatives based on an FIR filed in Patna on July 25. In the FIR, it is alleged that Rs 15 crore was siphoned off from Sushant’s account in one year “to bank accounts of persons not known or connected to the late actor”. The FIR, lodged on a complaint by Sushant’s father K K Singh, also says that Singh came to know from a bank statement of Rajput’s account that Rs 15 crore were transferred to other accounts “which had no connection with my son”. Singh’s complaint seeks a probe into all accounts held by Sushant and his credit cards to see if any amount was transferred to Rhea or others associated with her.

