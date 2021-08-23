Money laundering case: ED files prosecution complaint against Anil Deshmukh’s two staffers

The Enforcement Directorate on Monday filed a prosecution complaint against former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh’s two staffers in connection with the money laundering charges against the politician.

The ED had arrested Deshmukh’s personal secretary Sanjeev Palande and personal assistant Kundan Shinde on June 26. The central agency claimed that they both were directly involved in collecting and laundering money on behalf of the NCP leader. It has also alleged that now suspended assistant police inspector (API), Sachin Waze, collected Rs 4.7 crore from bar owners between December 2020 and February 2021 on the instructions of Deshmukh. According to ED, Waze gave the money to Shinde and subsequently, a part of this money was routed to a charitable trust in Nagpur through four shell companies in Delhi.

The bail pleas of the two arrested men, which state that the case is one of ‘political vendetta’ and Waze’s statement is unreliable, are pending.

Also Read | Why are you not handing over documents to CBI in Anil Deshmukh case? Bombay HC asks Maha government

Deshmukh, so far, has not appeared before the ED for questioning and has claimed that the central agency’s probe is unfair and a ‘brute abuse of power’.

The ED probe into Deshmukh’s financial transactions is in line with the CBI probe into former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh’s allegations of corruption against the politician. Deshmukh has denied the allegations. In his March 20 letter to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, after he was removed as the Mumbai Police chief, Singh had alleged that Deshmukh had asked police officers, including Waze, to collect Rs 100 crore, including Rs 40-50 crore each month, from 1,750 bars and restaurants in Mumbai.