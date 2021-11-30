Money laundering case: Special NIA court allows ED to record Waze’s statement

The special NIA court, which is hearing pleas pertaining to Ambani house terror scare case and the subsequent murder of businessman Mansukh Hiren, on Monday allowed the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to question dismissed Mumbai police officer Sachin Waze in connection with the money laundering case registered against former Home Minister Anil Deshmukh and others.

The ED had moved the special NIA court in whose custody Waze is. The agency sought to record Waze’s statement under Section 50 of PMLA Act and interrogate him in the case.

Special judge A T Wankhede permitted ED to question Waze between December 9 and 11 in Taloja jail in Navi Mumbai where he is currently lodged.

The court also asked the Superintendent, Taloja jail, to provide home food to Waze for one month from Monday following all security measures. It added that in case of any medical emergency, as per September 29 order, the accused be immediately referred to the concerned hospital attached to Taloja jail and even state-run J J Hospital, Mumbai.

Former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh, through his March 20 letter to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, had alleged that the then home minister Deshmukh had asked Sachin Waze to collect

Rs 100 crore every month, including Rs 40-50 crore from 1,750 bars and restaurants in Mumbai. Singh had also alleged political interference in transfers and postings of police officers.