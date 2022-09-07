scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Sep 07, 2022

Money laundering case: Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut files for bail

The ED alleged that the Shiv Sena MP and his family were “direct beneficiaries” to the tune of Rs 1.06 crore.

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut (File)

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut filed a bail application before a special court Wednesday in connection with a money laundering case filed against him by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) linked to alleged irregularities in the redevelopment of a Mumbai ‘chawl’.

This is the first bail application of Raut, who was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on August 1 under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) in connection with alleged financial irregularities in the redevelopment of the Patra ‘chawl’ in suburban Goregaon.

The Shiv Sena MP’s plea is likely to come up for hearing on Thursday.

The ED’s investigation pertains to alleged financial irregularities in the redevelopment of the Patra ‘chawl’ and related financial transactions involving Raut and his associates.

It is claimed that instead of providing houses for the displaced residents, the directors of infrastructure company HDIL and others cheated them.

It is alleged that the total amount of Rs 1,039.70 crore was received in the accounts of HDIL and Guru Ashish Constructions, of which Rs 112 crore were received by Pravin Raut.

The ED alleged that the Shiv Sena MP and his family were “direct beneficiaries” to the tune of Rs 1.06 crore.

The ED alleged that Pravin was the Shiv Sena leader’s “frontman” and had received proceeds of crime through him.

The agency later also alleged that there was a fresh trail of Rs 2.25 crore, traced to Raut, linked to the case.

Raut has denied any wrongdoing and called the ED case against him “false”.

The Sena MP, who is currently lodged in Arthur Road jail, claimed the case is political vendetta.

First published on: 07-09-2022 at 06:04:59 pm
Ethereum completes Bellatrix upgrade ahead of The Merge: Here’s what it means

