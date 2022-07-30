scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, July 29, 2022

Money laundering case: Nawab Malik innocent purchaser of Kurla property, special court told

The court is hearing the bail plea of Malik, who was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in February in a money laundering case lodged in connection to the property.

By: Express News Service | Mumbai |
July 30, 2022 4:23:32 am
The ED had begun its probe based on the complaint filed by Munira Plumber, the owner of the property. (File Photo)

NCP leader Nawab Malik was an “innocent purchaser” who acquired the Goawala compound property in Mumbai’s Kurla under dispute with due diligence, a special court was told on Friday.

The court is hearing the bail plea of Malik, who was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in February in a money laundering case lodged in connection to the property.

The ED had begun its probe based on the complaint filed by Munira Plumber, the owner of the property.

Representing Malik, senior lawyer Amit Desai said that Plumber had filed a complaint about her property being allegedly usurped in 2021 – 23 years after it was bought by Malik legally.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
‘Thanda karke khao’: Why BJP is unfazed about Maharashtra Cabinet e...Premium
‘Thanda karke khao’: Why BJP is unfazed about Maharashtra Cabinet e...
UPSC Key-July 29, 2022: Why you should read ‘MiG-21 crash or Flying Coffi...Premium
UPSC Key-July 29, 2022: Why you should read ‘MiG-21 crash or Flying Coffi...
Why Olena Zelenska’s Vogue photoshoot makes us uncomfortablePremium
Why Olena Zelenska’s Vogue photoshoot makes us uncomfortable
Europe’s forgotten conflict that threatens the survival of BosniaPremium
Europe’s forgotten conflict that threatens the survival of Bosnia

He raised doubts over Plumber’s testimony, stating that she had not been able to explain why she had suddenly raised the issue of ownership after over two decades, claiming that she got to know last year that the property had been sold to Malik.

“She would not have received rent for these 23 years. Would she not have filed multiple cases claiming ownership the moment she stopped receiving rent from the tenants?” Desai argued.

He also said that Plumber had claimed that fraud was committed by Salim Patel, alleged to be an associate of Haseena Parkar, the sister of fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim. Plumber had alleged that Patel forged a power of attorney to claim ownership of the property eventually sold to Malik.

More from Mumbai

“She herself says that Patel committed fraud. She is not saying that Malik committed the fraud. An innocent purchaser acquires property with due diligence. How is this person supposed to be connected to the fraud?” Desai said.

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd

Most Popular

1

After 10-day ‘battle’ with tenant, elderly couple move into their Greater Noida flat

2

In Partha Chatterjee’s eclipse, the rising sun of Abhishek Banerjee

3

Expunge Nirmala Sitharaman's and Piyush Goyal's remarks on Sonia: Congress to Rajya Sabha chair

4

Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury apologises to President Murmu for 'rashtrapatni' remark, says it was 'slip of tongue'

5

Smriti Irani defamation suit: Amid bar row, Delhi HC asks Congress leaders to remove social media posts

Featured Stories

Karnataka model
Karnataka model
Because words matter
Because words matter
Explained: The tax evasion case against Shakira in Spain, for which she c...
Explained: The tax evasion case against Shakira in Spain, for which she c...
Another MiG-21 crash: India's fleet, past accidents, and future phase-out
Another MiG-21 crash: India's fleet, past accidents, and future phase-out
Washout clouds over Monsoon Session
Washout clouds over Monsoon Session
In Partha Chatterjee’s eclipse, the rising sun of Abhishek Banerjee
In Partha Chatterjee’s eclipse, the rising sun of Abhishek Banerjee
1st T20I: India trounce Windies by 68 runs

1st T20I: India trounce Windies by 68 runs

Stuck at home, CWG squad-member Tejaswin Shankar catches opening ceremony on TV

Stuck at home, CWG squad-member Tejaswin Shankar catches opening ceremony on TV

Will Smith breaks silence over Oscar slap, apologises to Chris

Will Smith breaks silence over Oscar slap, apologises to Chris

1482 websites were blocked by IT Ministry in 2022, RTI reveals

1482 websites were blocked by IT Ministry in 2022, RTI reveals

Why you should read ‘MiG-21 crash or Flying Coffin’
UPSC Key

Why you should read ‘MiG-21 crash or Flying Coffin’

Premium
Uddhav's nephew joins hands with Maharashtra CM Shinde

Uddhav's nephew joins hands with Maharashtra CM Shinde

Renuka Singh Thakur rips through Australia in Birmingham
CWG | Women's Cricket

Renuka Singh Thakur rips through Australia in Birmingham

Shakira could face over 8 years in prison; here's why
Explained

Shakira could face over 8 years in prison; here's why

Soumitra Chatterjee, Naseeruddin make this legal drama engaging
A Holy Conspiracy review

Soumitra Chatterjee, Naseeruddin make this legal drama engaging

Why Ukraine Prez, First Lady's Vogue photoshoot makes us uncomfortable
Opinion

Why Ukraine Prez, First Lady's Vogue photoshoot makes us uncomfortable

Premium
Sleep concerns in children: What you need to know
SPONSORED

Sleep concerns in children: What you need to know

JK Cement’s Sir Padampat Singhania University, Udaipur reveals new Approach
SPONSORED

JK Cement’s Sir Padampat Singhania University, Udaipur reveals new Approach

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 29: Latest News
Advertisement