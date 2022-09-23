scorecardresearch
Thursday, Sep 22, 2022

Money laundering case: Nawab Malik in pvt hospital, ED moves court seeking his health status

Malik was arrested by the ED in February in connection with an alleged money-laundering case linked to a Kurla property.

Nawab Malik

THE ENFORCEMENT Directorate (ED) on Thursday approached a special court in Mumbai seeking constitution of a medical board to verify the health status of NCP leader Nawab Malik who has been undergoing treatment at a private hospital since May.

On May 13, the special court had permitted Malik to be admitted to a private hospital for treatment, relying on a report by the state-run J J Hospital that certain tests required for his treatment were not available there.

The ED has submitted that Malik has been admitted at the private hospital for the past four months and the agency was not aware about his health status.

The ED has sought that the court direct that a medical board be constituted comprising government doctors to examine the health condition of Malik and suggest on whether he requires to continue treatment at the private hospital or if he can be shifted to a government hospital or back to prison. The court has directed Malik to file his reply.

First published on: 23-09-2022 at 12:57:18 am
