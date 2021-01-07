Money laundering case: Interim relief for Anand Grover continues

The Bombay High Court on Wednesday continued the interim relief granted on November 25 to NGO Lawyers Collective and senior advocate Anand Grover, while asking the Enforcement Directorate (ED) not to insist on his appearance before it till January 15. On December 17, the court had continued the November 25 relief and posted further hearing on January 6.

On Wednesday, a division bench of Justice S S Shinde and Justice M S Karnik again extended the interim relief, as due to paucity of time, it could not hear pleas by Lawyers Collective. The court will now hear the pleas on January 15.

The bench has been hearing pleas by Grover and the NGO, seeking to quash and set aside the Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) registered by the ED and subsequent summons and probe arising out of it. The petitioners had also challenged summons issued by ED under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

Last year, the CBI had registered a case against Lawyers Collective, an NGO run by senior lawyers Indira Jaising and Anand Grover, for alleged violations of Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act (FCRA).

The case, which also mentioned Grover as an accused, was registered on a complaint from the Ministry of Home Affairs, which had in 2016 cancelled the FCRA license of the NGO for allegedly using foreign contributions for “political purposes”.