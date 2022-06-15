Money laundering case: ED summons Maharashtra minister Anil Parab for questioning today

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has summoned Shiv Sena leader and Transport Minister Anil Parab for questioning in connection to a money laundering case on Wednesday.

The central agency recently registered an Enforcement Case Information Report pertaining to a resort at the coastal hill station of Dapoli. Subsequently, on May 26, it conducted raids at seven properties belonging to Parab and people close to him in Mumbai, Pune and Ratnagiri.

On March 8, the income-tax department had searched 26 premises in Mumbai, Pune, Ratnagiri and Sangli, which were linked to Bajrang Kharmate – a deputy regional transport officer known to be close to Parab – and Sadanand Kadam, a cable operator from Mumbai.

During the searches, investigators are learnt to have discovered irregularities relating to the purchase of a parcel of land by Parab in Dapoli in 2017.

The I-T department had said that, while Parab registered the land only in 2019, the resort was developed on the plot between 2017 and 2020. According to the authorities, Rs 6 crore were spent on developing the resort, which was sold to Kadam in 2020 for just Rs 1.1 crore. The cost of building the resort “had not been accounted for” by either Kadam or Parab, the ED has alleged.

BJP leader Kirit Somaiya has also made several complaints to Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, alleging that Parab’s Dapoli resort violates several Coastal Regulation Zone rules.

The agency has in the past questioned Sena leaders Sadanand Kadam and Sanjay Kadam in connection to the case.