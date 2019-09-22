Money-laundering case: ED submits draft charges against Hasan Ali Khan, wife and others

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has submitted draft charges against Pune-based businessman Hasan Ali Khan, his wife and others, charging them with money-laundering in 2007.

The ED, in its draft charges submitted through special public prosecutor Sanjana Sharma, claimed that Khan along with deceased accused Kashinath Tapuria, a Kolkata resident, obtained a passport fraudulently from Patna and opened an account in Singapore. The ED claims that the account was used by them to launder properties to the tune of $75 million (approximately Rs 525 crore).

“You (Khan) had sold the diamond stolen from the jewellery of the Nizam to some person abroad and generated proceeds of crime which you then laundered from Bank Sarasin to Barclays Bank by projecting the same as untainted property,” the ED has claimed.

The ED claims that Khan’s wife, Rheema, had along with Khan made investments through the laundered money to purchase a property in Pune of Rs one crore and a luxury car worth Rs 61.5 crore. The ED has also named five others as Khan’s co-accused who provided him assistance in the alleged crime.

The case against Khan dates back to 2007.