Money laundering case: ED submits chargesheet against Nawab Malik

THE Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday submitted its chargesheet against NCP leader Nawab Malik in connection with a money laundering case. Malik was arrested on February 23 and is currently in judicial custody.

Officials said the chargesheet, which runs into 5,000 pages, has statements of witnesses and documents related to the land deal at the centre of the case where the Goawala compound in Kurla is situated. A copy of the chargesheet will be given to Malik after the court takes its cognizance.

At the time of arresting Malik, the ED had claimed that he had entered into a land deal with gangster Dawood Ibrahim’s sister, Haseena Parkar, through her driver Salim Patel. The property in question was allegedly usurped from the original owners and sold to a company connected to Malik, the ED alleged.

Apart from Malik, the ED has named Solidus Investments Pvt. Ltd. And Malik Infrastructure as accused in its chargesheet. Both Solidus and Malik Infrastructure is owned by the Malik family.

The agency has alleged that these two companies received rent of Rs 11.70 crore from the tenants at Goawala compound property that has come under the ED scanner.

The chargesheet includes the statements of Munira Plumber, the owner of the property in question. The ED has alleged that the land was acquired by Parkar through Patel by forging a power of attorney in 1995.

Malik had claimed that he was arrested in connection with a property transaction dating back to 1999, when PMLA (Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002) was not even in force.

He also claimed that he himself was a victim since the person who sold him the property did not possess title to it.

Earlier this month, the ED provisionally attached assets of Malik and his family, including the Goawala compound property in Kurla, a commercial unit at Kurla, a 147 acre-agricultural land at Osmanabad, three flats in Kurla, and two residential flats in Bandra.

Malik has filed an SLP before the Supreme Court against the Bombay High Court’s order dismissing his plea for interim release.