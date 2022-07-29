Money laundering case: ED seeks to record Surendra Gadling’s statement

The ED Thursday sought to record the statement of lawyer Surendra Gadling in connection with a money laundering case, alleging that he is one of the “prime suspects” in its probe registered last year. Gadling, a Nagpur-based lawyer, is currently in judicial custody as an accused in the Elgaar Parishad case. He was arrested by the Pune Police in 2018 and has been in prison since.

The ED approached a special court stating that the investigators want to record his statement in jail and sought permission for it. The court issued notice to Gadling to reply to ED’s plea. It is likely to be heard on Friday.

The ED told court Thursday it had registered a complaint last March under sections of Preventi-on of Money Laundering Act (PM-LA). The complaint is based on the FIR lodged in the Elgaar Parishad case. The ED told court it wants to record Gadling’s statement under Section 50 of the PMLA after his role was established. It alleged that Gadling and other “active members” of banned organisation CPI (Maoist) were involved in fundraising and disbursement of funds for “violent activities”.

Special Judge Rajesh Katariya asked if summons have been issued to Gadling as per Section 50 of PMLA. Special Public Prosecutor Sunil Gonsalves said Gadling is not being asked to come to the ED office but investigators will go to the jail to record his statement and hence, summons are not required to be issued. To this, the court said that ED will not be prejudiced if a formal notice is issued. Gadling, who represents himself, is likely to be produced before the court on Friday in connection to the Elgaar Parishad case on Friday.