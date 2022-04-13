Money laundering case: ED attaches assets belonging to NCP leader Nawab Malik, his family

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday said it has provisionally attached assets of arrested NCP leader Nawab Malik and his family in connection with a money laundering case involving Malik and Haseena Parkar, sister of wanted gangster Dawood Ibrahim.

The attached assets included Goawala compound property and a commercial unit at Kurla in Mumbai, a 147-acre agricultural land at Osmanabad in Maharashtra, three flats in Kurla and two residential flats in Bandra.

The agency said that the attached properties are owned by Solidus Investments Pvt. Ltd. and Malik Infrastructure. These two companies are controlled by Nawab Malik and his family members, said the probe agency.

The ED is probing the sale of Goawala compound to Malik by Parkar through her trusted aide Salim Patel in 2005. The ED has alleged that the original owner of the land is Munira Plumber and the land was “usurped” from her by Parkar and Patel through a forged power of attorney (POA) in the name of Patel. The forged POA gave Patel the rights to sell the land belonging to Plumber.

Malik was arrested by the ED on February 23 and is currently in jail.

The ED case against Malik stems from its probe against Dawood, Iqbal Mirchi, Chhota Shakeel, Parkar and Javed Chikna for hawala transactions linked to money illegally obtained through extortion, drug trafficking, sale of real estate in Nagpada and Bhendi Bazaar area of Mumbai, and other unlawful activities.