Money laundering case: Court rejects bail petition of Nagpur lawyers arrested by ED

A SPECIAL court on Saturday rejected the bail applications of two Nagpur-based lawyers, Satish and Pradip Uke, arrested in March on allegations of money-laundering by the Enforcement Directorate.

Special Judge M G Deshpande said in his order that there is prima facie case to hold that the two were involved in generating proceeds of crime on the basis of false, forged and false documents of properties. The court said that the proceeds were used for selling the land for projecting tainted money as untainted.

“Both of them had chosen very wise method of not collecting huge payments of plots, selling through bank transactions but went on accepting the payments in cash, leaving no evidence behind. All this is prima facie sufficient to hold how both accused have been involved in the offence alleged against them,” the court said. The ED, through Special Public Prosecutor Sanjana Sharma, had submitted that four FIRs were registered against them in Nagpur on allegations of usurping of properties valued at Rs 36 crore. The accused had claimed that the statements given to the ED by witnesses were contradictory.