Money laundering case: Bombay HC seeks ED’s reply to Anil Deshmukh’s bail plea

The Bombay High Court on Friday granted a week’s time to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to file its reply to the bail application of former state home minister Anil Deshmukh in connection with a money laundering case lodged against him by the central agency. The court will hear Deshmukh’s plea on April 8.

Justice Anuja Prabhudesai, who was hearing Deshmukh’s plea, was told by the ED that it would require three weeks to file an affidavit in reply to Deshmukh’s bail plea. However, after Deshmukh’s lawyer opposed the same, the bench granted the agency one week.

Deshmukh moved the high court on Tuesday after the special PMLA court on March 14 rejected his bail plea, holding that there is prima facie proof to indicate that he had exercised “undue influence” over transfers and postings of police officers.

Deshmukh was arrested by the ED in November last year. The central agency had alleged that he was the beneficiary of bribes received by co-accused Mumbai police officer Sachin Waze, who has since been dismissed.

The ED had also claimed that the minister would give recommendations for transfers and postings of police officers against guidelines issued by the Supreme Court to prevent political interference. It had alleged that Deshmukh’s recommendations would be submitted to the Police Establishment Board and included in its final order.

The ED had alleged that bribes were collected by Waze from bar and restaurant owners in Mumbai and handed over to Deshmukh. It had also claimed that the money was laundered through a trust linked to Deshmukh’s family in the garb of donations. It had alleged that Rs 4.7 crore was received as bribes.

Deshmukh, in his bail plea filed through advocates Aniket Nikam and Inderpal Singh, said that statements including the one given by former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh be tested on “different yardsticks” by ascertaining their credibility as Singh himself is accused of several serious offences, including extortion.

The plea stated, “There is ample material on record to demonstrate that there is a tug of war relating to investigations into the accusations that form a part of the present case and other alike cases as to whether the state police machinery or the CBI will investigate. The Centre and state are thus at crossroads. Param Bir Singh is apparently warming up with the central agencies and thus has apparently been given a red carpet welcome and a safe passage.”