Money laundering case: Bombay HC sets aside special court order, sends Anil Deshmukh to ED custody till November 12

The Bombay High Court vacation bench on Sunday set aside the special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) Court order refusing Enforcement Directorate custody and granting 14-day judicial custody to former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh in a money laundering case. The HC remanded Deshmukh to ED custody till November 12 (Friday).

The ED moved a precipice in HC on Saturday night challenging special court order, which was heard by a single-judge vacation bench of Justice Madhav J Jamdar on Sunday.

A special holiday court in Mumbai on Saturday refused to grant the ED further custody of Deshmukh, sending the senior NCP leader to judicial custody for two weeks.

The ED arrested Deshmukh on Tuesday (November 2) and was granted his custody for four days, until Saturday, by a holiday court. On Saturday, special judge Prashant R Sitre rejected ED’s plea seeking another nine days of Deshmukh’s custody.

The ED probe has claimed that Deshmukh, while in office as the home minister of Maharashtra, “received illegal gratification of approximately Rs 4.7 crore in cash from various orchestra bar owners” between December 2020 and February 2021 through now-dismissed Mumbai police officer Sachin Waze.

According to the ED, Deshmukh’s family “laundered the tainted sum of Rs 4.18 crore and projected it as untainted by showing the same amount as received by the trust, namely Shri Sai Shikshan Sanstha”.

The ED probe into Deshmukh’s financial transactions is in line with the CBI probe into former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh’s allegations of corruption against the NCP leader. The CBI initiated a preliminary probe based on the April 5 HC order and had registered FIR on April 21. Deshmukh has denied the allegations.

The ED in its criminal revision application in HC against the special court order stated, “The order passed by the sessions judge (holiday court) is bad in law and against the principles of natural justice and therefore in the interest of justice deserves to be set aside. The sessions judge ought to have appreciated that the investigation in cases of colossal frauds and money laundering, like the present one, cannot be expected to be completed within a short span of time. A sufficient opportunity needs to be given to the investigating agency to probe into entire gamut of the case so that the investigating agency can collect sufficient quality evidence which will help the agency to go to the root of the matter.”

The agency through additional solicitor general Anil Singh sought urgent hearing and said that in the present case, only five-day custody was granted for probing into a matter ‘running into crores of rupees’ out of which 2 days were bank or Diwali holidays. “It is practically impossible to investigate in such a short period of time and especially in the present times when people acquainted with the facts of the case are citing reasons for investigation,” the plea stated.

“Investigation is not only related to the documents but also includes examination of various persons involved therein. Hence, further remand was requested to confront new evidences facts which may arise after confronting with various persons involved,” the revision application said and sought to declare that the sessions judge “erred in stating that grounds mentioned in the second remand application and grounds mentioned in first remand application are similar in nature”.

The central agency claimed: “The allegation of collection of around Rs. 100 crores have been made in this case. Entire money trail is required to be established in order to bring the guilty to the book. The involvement of a foreign angle may not be ruled out at this stage. Sustained interrogation under custody is required to unearth the trail of funds, for corroboration and confrontation with other persons involved in the case. It may also be appreciated that if the ED custody of respondent Deshmukh is not granted to the applicant, it may hamper further investigation.”

After Deshmukh’s counsels conceded for it, the high court remanded Deshmukh to the custody of the central agency till November 12.