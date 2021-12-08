Money laundering case: Bail pleas of two Deshmukh aides rejected

December 8, 2021 10:29:21 am
A special court on Tuesday rejected the bail applications of two staffers of former home minister Anil Deshmukh, arrested in connection with a money laundering case. Sanjeev Palande and Kundan Shinde were held in June by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on allegations that they had colluded with Deshmukh in laundering money received as bribes from bar owners in Mumbai.
The two filed for bail following a prosecution complaint filed by the ED. They have submitted before the agency that there is no evidence against them to show collusion or that illegal activity was committed by them along with Deshmukh. They also claimed that while the ED has named eight persons, only they have been arrested due to their connection with the former home minister.
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-