Money laundering case: Avinash Bhosale skips ED summons, cites pandemic

Pune-based businessman and hotelier Avinash Bhosale has cited the Covid-19 pandemic to skip the Enforcement Directorate (ED) summons issued to him, in connection with a fresh case registered against him under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), said sources.

The ED had asked Bhosale and his son, Amit Bhosale to appear before the agency on Thursday. Sources said the ED is probing a transaction of the purchase and construction of a commercial building on a plot meant for the construction of houses for bureaucrats. The ED case is based on an FIR filed by the police against Bhosale’s real estate firm ABIL.

Last month, the ED seized assets worth over Rs 40 crore belonging to Bhosale and his family members in a separate investigation under the Foreign Exchange Management Act, 1999 (FEMA). The agency found that Bhosale and his family members had acquired immovable property in Dubai in contravention of FEMA.