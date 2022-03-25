scorecardresearch
Thursday, March 24, 2022
Money laundering case: Anil Deshmukh’s bail plea in HC

Deshmukh moved HC on Tuesday after the special PMLA court on March 14 rejected his bail plea, holding that there is prima facie proof to indicate that he had exercised “undue influence” over transfers and postings of police officers.

By: Express News Service | Mumbai |
March 25, 2022 12:18:17 am
Former state home minister Anil Deshmukh was arrested by ED last November. (File)

Former state home minister Anil Deshmukh has moved a bail application in the Bombay High Court in connection with a money laundering case lodged against him by the ED.

Deshmukh was arrested by ED last November.

The central agency had alleged that he was the beneficiary of the bribes received from co-accused and dismissed Mumbai Police officer Sachin Waze. The HC is likely to hear the plea on Friday.

