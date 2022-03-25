Money laundering case: Anil Deshmukh’s bail plea in HC

Former state home minister Anil Deshmukh has moved a bail application in the Bombay High Court in connection with a money laundering case lodged against him by the ED.

Deshmukh moved HC on Tuesday after the special PMLA court on March 14 rejected his bail plea, holding that there is prima facie proof to indicate that he had exercised “undue influence” over transfers and postings of police officers.

Deshmukh was arrested by ED last November.

The central agency had alleged that he was the beneficiary of the bribes received from co-accused and dismissed Mumbai Police officer Sachin Waze. The HC is likely to hear the plea on Friday.