Money laundering: Bombay High Court orders medical board to examine Sachin Joshi’s condition

The Bombay High Court on Friday refused to grant any immediate relief to actor, producer and businessman Sachin Joshi in connection with the alleged money laundering case registered by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) against the Omkar Group.

Joshi was arrested in February. The HC directed state-run J J hospital to constitute a panel to examine Joshi’s medical condition. The special PMLA court had last week granted bail to Joshi on medical grounds. However, on ED’s request to be allowed to file plea before the HC, its order was kept in abeyance till Friday. The special court order will now be kept in abeyance till April 19, when the HC will hear ED’s plea.