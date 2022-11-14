Money laundering case: Bombay High Court to hear Anil Deshmukh’s bail plea on November 24

The Bombay High Court will hear the bail plea of former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh, in a money laundering case registered by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), later this month.

On Monday, the plea was mentioned before a single-judge bench of Justice Sandeep K Shinde who posted it for hearing on November 24. On Friday, Justice Bharati H Dangre recused herself from hearing the plea. As per new assignments starting November 21, a bench of Justice MS Karnik will hear the bail plea.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), in its response to the bail plea, had told the high court that the grant of bail in the ED case cannot be grounds for release on bail in a corruption case filed by it.

Last month, Deshmukh approached the Bombay High Court seeking regular bail in the CBI case after the special court rejected his bail application.

Special CBI judge SH Gwalani, in the judgment last month, had said that the offences alleged in the case are serious and “affect the economy of the nation”. The Court also said that the statement of accused-turned-approver, dismissed police officer Sachin Waze, plays an important role at the stage of bail and cannot be overlooked.

Challenging the special CBI court order, Deshmukh, in his plea, claimed that the trial court erred in refusing bail to him and that its order was mere “cut, copy and paste job” of contents in the CBI charge sheet. It added that the “approach adopted in the trial court order was perverse” and while the high court had considered his medical status while deciding his bail plea in the Enforcement Directorate case, the trial court overlooked the same.

The central agency said that there are serious allegations against Deshmukh regarding corruption, extortion, and criminal conspiracy, and the grant of bail in the PMLA case cannot be “fait accompli” to release him on bail in present case by the CBI.

The central agency further said statements of Waze recorded under the PMLA could not be equated with his statements recorded before the magistrate under Section 164 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) in the CBI case.

Further, it denied Deshmukh’s claim that the money laundering case was an offshoot of the CBI case and said that the same was a “separate and distinct offence” under the Prevention of Corruption Act and must be considered in that perspective.

Earlier, on October 4, a single-judge bench of Justice NJ Jamadar of the Bombay High Court had granted Deshmukh bail in a money-laundering case filed by the ED. The high court had observed that prima facie reliance could not be placed on Waze’s statement.

The ED probe into Deshmukh’s financial transactions is in line with a CBI probe into former Mumbai Police commissioner Param Bir Singh’s allegations of corruption against the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader. The CBI initiated a preliminary probe based on the April 5, 2021, high court order and registered an FIR on April 21, 2021.