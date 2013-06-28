‘Molester’ pizza delivery boy is a school dropout

The owner of Chovisam Pizza has told police the 17-year-old boy arrested for assaulting and molesting a customer in her Worli apartment was a school dropout who once polished shoes. The pizza outlet hired him as kitchen help. The boy,whose parents are daily wage workers,would also run errands on busy days.

Wednesday,Worli Police arrested him for assaulting and molesting a 25-year-old woman whom he delivered pizza Tuesday.

After the incident,police have asked food establishments to do background checks on delivery boys. They issued notices to restaurants and fast food outlets.

The accused first said the woman abused him for forgetting chilli flakes but later confessed to planning rape when she was alone at home. He assumed he would not be caught. The boy also planned to threaten the woman with knife so that she does not scream. But when the woman resisted,he planned to kill her, said Vinayak Deshmukh,DCP,zone 3.

The accused has also admitted that he was carrying chilli flakes satchets in his pocket.

Deshmukh said police had identified more than 130 fast food outlets and restaurants in Worli who have delivery boys. We have asked each of these shops and restaurants to register details of delivery boys with police and check their character.

The accused was asked to deliver pizzas in nearby buildings on Tuesday since the shop had received too many orders, said an officer at Worli police station.

Meanwhile,the 17-year-old has been sent to Dongri children home,where he will be counselled,while the victim recuperating at Lilavati Hospital is reportedly out of danger.

