Molestation video goes viral: Mumbai Police hunt person who shot it

THE MUMBAI Police are on the lookout for a person who shot the video of a man seen molesting a girl that went viral on social media. The man in the video was arrested soon after the incident. “The local police has been asked to find out who shot the video,” an IPS officer told The Indian Express.

After the video started circulating on social media, the Mumbai Police put out a tweet, requesting people to stop sharing the video. The police also asked the cyber police to pull the video down.

The incident took place on June 8 when the 10-year-old girl had been sent by her mother to fetch snacks. In her statement to the police, the mother said that as they had relatives over at their place, she had sent her daughter to a nearby shop. On the way, a neighbour asked the girl to get some snacks for him as well, she told the police.

On her way back, the 57-year-old accused, who is married and has two sons and a daughter, asked the girl to come inside the house after which he allegedly started kissing her and touching her inappropriately, the police said. Someone shot a video of the incident.

The girl told her mother about the incident following which an FIR was registered on June 8. The accused was arrested the same day and is in judicial custody.