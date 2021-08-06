Molestation claims: FIR against country head of OTT platform

Police said the accused is CEO of an online platform that offers video streaming services.

The Amboli police on Wednesday registered a FIR against the owner and the country head of an OTT platform for allegedly molesting a woman.

Police said the accused is CEO of an online platform that offers video streaming services. The company has its office at the Lotus business park in Andheri (West) where the alleged molestation took place earlier this year.

According to sources, the complainant — a woman — was molested inside the storeroom of the office by the owner of the company, who also warned her to keep silent about the incident.