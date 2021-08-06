scorecardresearch
Molestation claims: FIR against country head of OTT platform

The company has its office at the Lotus business park in Andheri (West) where the alleged molestation took place earlier this year.

By: Express News Service | Mumbai |
August 6, 2021 3:28:31 am
Police said the accused is CEO of an online platform that offers video streaming services.

The Amboli police on Wednesday registered a FIR against the owner and the country head of an OTT platform for allegedly molesting a woman.

According to sources, the complainant — a woman — was molested inside the storeroom of the office by the owner of the company, who also warned her to keep silent about the incident.

