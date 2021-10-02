Moldovan dancer cheated in Mumbai gets paid after cops intervene

The Oshiwara police helped a Moldovan artist get her dues after she was allegedly cheated by an agent in Mumbai who refused to clear her payment due to which the woman did not have money to buy air tickets to return to her country.

Nadejda, who is in her early twenties, had raised the issue with the Mumbai police on its Twitter handle last week after which she was called to the Oshiwara police station. She had arrived in Mumbai three months ago to work as a dancer in films and other shows in which foreign performers are required.

Person Navin Gore made Foreign National girl Nadejda work in Film industry as dancer promised Rs.1 lack per month salary was made to work in several Project but not paid as now she is living in #Oshiwara wants to go back to her county @MumbaiPolice pls help her @CPMumbaiPolice pic.twitter.com/rKeZLiLDS3 — Mohsin shaikh 🇮🇳 (@mohsinofficail) September 26, 2021

Her agent had made an agreement with Nadejda promising to pay her Rs 1 lakh per month but she got only Rs 10,000, due to which she got stuck in Mumbai. The agent, meanwhile, allegedly refused to pay the rest of the amount.

Thank you @MumbaiPolice & #oshiwarapolice PI Amar patil for the immediate help to Foreign National Nadejda her problem solved by police as she went for complain her dues were paid by the defaulter, now she will be happily going back to her country. @CPMumbaiPolice #mumbaipolice https://t.co/DZYJPtGiHx — Mohsin shaikh 🇮🇳 (@mohsinofficail) September 26, 2021

“When she approached us, we saw the agreement and ascertained that she was cheated. We decided to register her complaint. But when her agent realised that an FIR was being lodged, he called her and promised to pay her dues. She thanked us for the help. We told her that she can approach us if she needs any help in the matter again,” said Amar Patil, Assistant Police Inspector, Oshiwara police station.