Moldova emerges as new exit route for Indian students fleeing Ukraine

Moldova, a small, landlocked nation in eastern Europe, has emerged as the new exit route for Indian students seeking refuge from the Russian invasion in Ukraine. Hundreds of medical students, including a few belonging to Maharashtra, from Odessa — a port city in Ukraine – have moved to Moldova from where they are hoping to be evacuated.

One of these students is Sanket Raghvendra Pathak, a final year MBBS student at Odessa National Medical University, who had to hide in a bunker when Russia invaded the city last week. Along with others, the Parbhani native hired a private bus at a premium to travel to neighboring Moldova on Sunday. They also hung Indian flags behind the vehicle.

“For an hour-long journey, the bus charged Rs 75,000 per head. The ticket generally costs Rs 1,000 maximum but we had no other choice but to flee to Moldova. The other exit routes through the borders of Poland and Romania were very far off from Odessa. It was impossible for us to travel,” said Sanket.

Mumbai native Priyal Bharat Bhanushali, another medical student at Odessa, also had to live in a bunker with limited food and water. Priyal has now moved to the border that Ukraine shares with Moldova.

Priyal’s mother Kajal, a resident of Mulund, has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi requesting him to evacuate the students from the Moldova border. “Our kids cannot reach those borders (Spain, Poland, Hungary) travelling 15-16 hours by road amidst these shelling and attacks. I cannot even imagine her travelling in this scary situation. Our kids are helpless, clueless and so are we. Sir, you cannot even imagine the suffering we are going through seeing our kids rushing down to bunkers at the slightest sound heard,” reads the letter.

Many of the students who have moved to Moldova are being sheltered and housed at a university in Chisinau, the capital of Moldova.

On Monday, the Indian Embassy in Romania requested Indian students who are in government shelters in Moldova to stay put. “Embassy officials are in Chisinau and will go to the shelters to facilitate evacuation,” reads the tweet.

Though still far from their families in Maharashtra, the students are relieved that they are safe in Moldova. “Now, we can sleep peacefully, without the fear of getting bombed,” Sanket said.