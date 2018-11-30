Mohsin Shaikh murder: Will pay Rs 10 lakh to kin in a week, says govt to HC

THE STATE government on Thursday told the Bombay High Court that within a week, it will provide compensation of Rs 10 lakh to the family Mohsin Shaikh, a 28-year-old man from Pune who was murdered in June 2014, allegedly by members of the Hindu Rashtra Sena (HRS).

The HC was hearing a petition filed by Mohammad Sadiq, father of Mohsin Shaikh, through lawyer Afreen Khan. The petition urged the court to direct the state government to provide a compensation of Rs 30.9 lakh to Shaikh’s family and an interim compensation of Rs 5 lakh.

The counsel for the state government told the court that it will handover Rs 10 lakh to the family within a week. A bench of Chief Justice Naresh Patil and Justice M S Karnik, directed state to file a compliance report and posted the matter for hearing on December 7.

Mohsin, who worked in a Pune firm, was attacked on his way home after offering prayers at a mosque on June 2, 2014. His friend Riyaz Ahmed Mubarak Shendure was with him when they were attacked, allegedly by HRS members protesting a Facebook post of some derogatory pictures of Chhatrapati Shivaji and Bal Thackeray.

Later, a case of murder was registered at the Hadapsar police station and HRS members, including their leader Dhananjay Jayram Desai alias Bhai, were arrested.

Khan told the court on Wednesday that in September 2014, Shaikh’s family had applied for compensation under the Centre’s scheme to compensate civilian victims of terror related violence. While a district level committee had held them eligible, the family did not receive any compensation till 2017, said Khan.

He added that on June 14 this year, the state government came up with a government resolution to pay Rs 10 lakh — Rs 5 lakh each from the Centre and state — to Shaikh’s family.

But the family is yet to get the money.