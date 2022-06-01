Mumbai police book BJP leader Mohit Kamboj for Rs 52 crore bank fraud

The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Mumbai police has registered a case of fraud against BJP leader Mohit Kamboj following a complaint by the manager of Indian Overseas Bank.

The manager has said in the complaint that Kamboj was one of the three directors of a company that took a loan of Rs 52 crore from the bank and that the BJP leader used it for a purpose other than the intended one.

A case has been registered under Sections 409 and 420 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against Kamboj and the other two directors at the MRA police station, which was later transferred to the EOW.

After the FIR was registered against him, Kamboj tweeted the matter was “long back settled”.

“My Sources :- Today A Fabricated FIR Is Registered Against Me In EOW Mumbai By CP Sanjay Panday ! If U Think By Putting FIR Against Me In A Matter Which is long back settled and My Voice Can Be Suppress Or U Can Frighten Me Than U Are Wrong.I Will Go To Court With Facts,” he said on Twitter.