scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, June 01, 2022
Must Read

Mumbai police book BJP leader Mohit Kamboj for Rs 52 crore bank fraud

The manager has said in the complaint that Kamboj was one of the three directors of a company that took a loan of Rs 52 crore from the bank and that the BJP leader used it for a purpose other than the intended one.

By: Express News Service | Mumbai |
June 1, 2022 11:42:28 am
BJP member Mohit Kamboj (Source: Facebook/@mohitbharatiya)

The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Mumbai police has registered a case of fraud against BJP leader Mohit Kamboj following a complaint by the manager of Indian Overseas Bank.

The manager has said in the complaint that Kamboj was one of the three directors of a company that took a loan of Rs 52 crore from the bank and that the BJP leader used it for a purpose other than the intended one.

A case has been registered under Sections 409 and 420 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against Kamboj and the other two directors at the MRA police station, which was later transferred to the EOW.

After the FIR was registered against him, Kamboj tweeted the matter was “long back settled”.

Best of Express Premium
Gujarat: Bad loans under PM’s MUDRA scheme rise 69% in pandemic yearPremium
Gujarat: Bad loans under PM’s MUDRA scheme rise 69% in pandemic year
Explained: Reading GDP growth dataPremium
Explained: Reading GDP growth data
Explained: Gun violence’s rising toll among US childrenPremium
Explained: Gun violence’s rising toll among US children
Realty gains ground lost to Covid: Housing loan offtake upPremium
Realty gains ground lost to Covid: Housing loan offtake up
More Premium Stories >>
More from Mumbai

“My Sources :- Today A Fabricated FIR Is Registered Against Me In EOW Mumbai By CP Sanjay Panday ! If U Think By Putting FIR Against Me In A Matter Which is long back settled and My Voice Can Be Suppress Or U Can Frighten Me Than U Are Wrong.I Will Go To Court With Facts,” he said on Twitter.

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement
Live Blog
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jun 01: Latest News
Advertisement