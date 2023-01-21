Man who restored Gandhi’s Tolstoy Farm seeks world heritage status for it

Eighty four-year-old Indian origin Mohan Hira, who dedicated over two decades to restore Tolstoy Farm — the second ashram built by national father Mahatma Gandhi in Johannesburg South Africa — which was being razed to the ground, has appealed to the UNESCO to declare it as a world heritage site in recognition of Gandhi’s legacy there.

Hira on Friday was felicitated at the Mumbai Press Club for his efforts.

In 1893, a 23-year-old Mahatma Gandhi had travelled from India to South Africa’s Natal as a young lawyer and spent the next 21 years there. In the 1900s, he established this ashram, named after Russian writer and philosopher Leo Tolstoy. The ashram later served as a headquarters of the Satyagraha campaign, called against the discrimination against Indians in Transvaal, where it was located. The ashram, however, was later completely vandalised and the artefacts of Mahatma Gandhi were also stolen.

Years ago, Hira visited the annihilated ashram and decided to revamp it. He started repairing the ashram with his own money. “I used to teach karate in my leisure time, and use that money to rebuild the ashram from the scratch,” said Hira, who worked as a dispatch manager at a clothing farm in South Africa back then.

The family of Hira, who was born in Gujarat in 1938, settled in South Africa when he was nine years old. He recollected that his grandfather, who also worked in South Africa, had met Mahatma Gandhi in 1902.

With the help of Indians residing in South Africa and his own resources, Hira installed large busts of Mahatma Gandhi and Mandela. “We have planted over 200 trees of different fruits, vegetables, and flowers; and also raised walls around the area to halt the ongoing damage as the locals would often seal bricks or so,” Hira said.

Now, the ashram has a museum and a library. Hari has also created replicas of many stolen artefacts or relics, by collecting details from the locals. “We have not been able to track back the stolen belongings of Gandhiji, but we have created some of the replicas and kept them at the museum,” Hira said, adding that he is now concerned about the ashram’s maintenance.

The first time Mahatma Gandhi officially practiced Satyagraha was in South Africa, beginning in 1907, when he opposed the Asiatic Registration Law (the Black Act). “The idea of Satyagraha not only influenced activities in South Africa, but also became his (Gandhi) principal ideology in his fight for independence… This needs to be preserved,” Hira said.

Meanwhile, Sudheendra Kulkarni — a close aide of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee — who recently established the Gandhi-Mandela Centre for India-Africa Friendship, also spoke about the need to launch a global campaign for UNESCO World Heritage Site recognition to Mahatma Gandhi’s heritage in South Africa.