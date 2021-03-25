No coercive action against Dadra and Nagar Haveli Collector Sandeep Kumar Singh till April 9: Bombay High Court

THE BOMBAY High Court on Thursday asked Mumbai Police not to take coercive steps against Dadra and Nagar Haveli (DNH) Collector Sandeep Kumar Singh till further hearing (File photo)

THE BOMBAY High Court on Thursday asked Mumbai Police not to take coercive steps against Dadra and Nagar Haveli (DNH) Collector Sandeep Kumar Singh till further hearing, and adjourned hearing on the criminal writ petition, filed by Singh challenging the FIR registered by the police in connection with the death of MP Mohan Delkar, till April 9.

The court also asked Singh to co-operate with the investigation.

Singh had claimed that allegations against him are politically motivated. Delkar (58), a seven-time MP from Dadra and Nagar Haveli, was found dead in a room at Hotel Sea Green South in Marine Drive on February 22.

The Mumbai Police on March 9 registered an FIR on charge of abetment to suicide and under relevant provisions of the Atrocities Act after Delkar’s family members visited the Marine Drive police station and lodged a complaint.



The FIR was registered on behalf of Delkar’s son, Abhinav (30), for offences punishable under Sections 306 (abetment to suicide), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code, along with provisions of the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989.

The FIR had alleged that Delkar was under pressure for the past one year and that the DNH administration was harassing him to gain control over his institute, SSR College of Pharmacy and Management, and prevent him from contesting further elections.



On Thursday, counsel for Abhinav Delkar sought time to intervene to oppose Singh’s plea, which the court accepted. After Chief Public Prosecutor Deepak Thakare told the bench that SIT has been formed to investigate the case, a bench led by Justice S S Shinde told the police to continue its protection from coercive steps against Singh till the next hearing and asked Singh to co-operate with the investigation.