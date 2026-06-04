Countries unrelated to conflicts also facing consequences: Mohan Bhagwat on Iran-US tensions

Arguing that the world is witnessing conflicts driven by self-interest, Bhagwat said countries across the globe were struggling to reconcile development and material progress with broader human welfare. (Photo: Screengrab/X/ANI)

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Thursday said that the consequences of global conflicts are increasingly being felt by countries with no direct involvement in them, citing the impact of tensions between Iran and the United States on fuel prices in India.

“A conflict may be between Iran and the United States, yet fuel prices are rising in India. Such is the state of the world that even nations with no connection to these disputes are being affected,” Bhagwat said while addressing the concluding ceremony of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh’s national cadre training camp, Karyakarta Vikas Varg-II, in Nagpur.

Arguing that the world is witnessing conflicts driven by self-interest, Bhagwat said countries across the globe were struggling to reconcile development and material progress with broader human welfare. In such a situation, he said, India’s civilisational outlook had greater relevance.