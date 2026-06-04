Countries unrelated to conflicts also facing consequences: Mohan Bhagwat on Iran-US tensions

The RSS chief said a world marked by conflicts, divisions and competing interests increasingly requires India's civilisational outlook and values.

Written by: Ankita Deshkar
3 min readNagpurJun 4, 2026 10:28 PM IST
Arguing that the world is witnessing conflicts driven by self-interest, Bhagwat said countries across the globe were struggling to reconcile development and material progress with broader human welfare.Arguing that the world is witnessing conflicts driven by self-interest, Bhagwat said countries across the globe were struggling to reconcile development and material progress with broader human welfare. (Photo: Screengrab/X/ANI)
Make us preferred source on Google

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Thursday said that the consequences of global conflicts are increasingly being felt by countries with no direct involvement in them, citing the impact of tensions between Iran and the United States on fuel prices in India.

“A conflict may be between Iran and the United States, yet fuel prices are rising in India. Such is the state of the world that even nations with no connection to these disputes are being affected,” Bhagwat said while addressing the concluding ceremony of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh’s national cadre training camp, Karyakarta Vikas Varg-II, in Nagpur.

Arguing that the world is witnessing conflicts driven by self-interest, Bhagwat said countries across the globe were struggling to reconcile development and material progress with broader human welfare. In such a situation, he said, India’s civilisational outlook had greater relevance.

“India’s time has arrived,” Bhagwat said, adding that a world caught in conflicts, divisions and competing interests increasingly requires the values and ideas that emerged from India’s civilisational traditions.

Referring to the Indian concept of the four purusharthas, Bhagwat said the world recognises the importance of material prosperity, fulfilment of desires and the pursuit of liberation, but lacks a framework to harmonise them. He argued that India possesses such knowledge and must translate it into practice.

“India must rise in such a way that the entire world can see that the very foundation on which India is being built is the foundation upon which other nations, too, should be built,” he said.

Bhagwat also claimed that there are forces opposed to India’s progress and that attempts are being made to influence the country’s cultural values and traditions.

Story continues below this ad

Earlier in his speech, Bhagwat said the “awakening of Hindu society” was becoming visible across the country.

Industrialist Kumar Mangalam Birla, the chief guest at the event, said India was passing through a significant moment despite global uncertainties.

“The RSS completed 100 years last year. Today, India is the world’s sixth-largest economy and is progressing rapidly. While these are challenging times globally, this is India’s moment,” Birla said.

Urging young people to pursue entrepreneurship, Birla added that industry had an important role to play in nation-building and called on entrepreneurs to “build in India, build for India and build for the world”.
The training camp, which began on May 11, was attended by 880 participants from different parts of the country.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Ankita Deshkar
Ankita Deshkar

Ankita Deshkar is a Deputy Copy Editor and a dedicated fact-checker at The Indian Express. Based in Maharashtra, she specializes in bridging the gap between technical complexity and public understanding. With a deep focus on Cyber Law, Information Technology, and Public Safety, she leads "The Safe Side" series, where she deconstructs emerging digital threats and financial scams. Ankita is also a certified trainer for the Google News Initiative (GNI) India Training Network, specializing in online verification and the fight against misinformation. She is also an AI trainer with ADiRA (AI for Digital Readiness and Advancement) Professional Background & Expertise Role: Fact-checker & Deputy Copy Editor, The Indian Express Experience: Started working in 2016 Ankita brings a unique multidisciplinary background to her journalism, combining engineering logic with mass communication expertise. Her work often intersects regional governance, wildlife conservation, and digital rights, making her a leading voice on issues affecting Central India, particularly the Vidarbha region. Key focus areas include: Fact-Checking & Verification: As a GNI-certified trainer, she conducts workshops on debunking deepfakes, verifying viral claims, and using OSINT (Open Source Intelligence) tools. Cyber Law & IT: With postgraduate specialization in Cyber Law, she decodes the legalities of data privacy, digital fraud, and the evolving landscape of intellectual property rights. Public Safety & Health: Through her "The Safe Side" column, she provides actionable intelligence on avoiding "juice jacking," "e-SIM scams," and digital extortion. Regional Reporting: She provides on-ground coverage of high-stakes issues in Maharashtra, from Maoist surrenders in Gadchiroli to critical healthcare updates and wildlife-human conflict in Nagpur. Education & Credentials Ankita is currently pursuing her PhD in Mass Communication and Journalism, focusing on the non-verbal communication through Indian classical dance forms. Her academic foundation includes: MA in Mass Communication (RTM Nagpur University) Bachelors in Electrical Engineering (RTM Nagpur University) Post Graduate Diploma (PGTD) in Cyber Law and Information Technology Specialization in Intellectual Property Rights Recent Notable Coverage Ankita’s reportage is recognized for its investigative depth and emphasis on accountability: Cyber Security: "Lost money to a scam? Act within the 'golden hour' or risk losing it all" — A deep dive into the critical window for freezing fraudulent transactions. Public Health: "From deep coma to recovery: First fully recovered Coldrif patient discharged" — Investigating the aftermath of pharmaceutical toxins and the healthcare response. Governance & Conflict: "Gadchiroli now looks like any normal city: SP Neelotpal" — An analysis of the socio-political shift in Maoist-affected regions. Signature Beat Ankita is best known for her ability to translate "technical jargon into human stories." Whether she is explaining how AI tools like MahaCrimeOS assist the police or exposing the dire conditions of wildlife transit centres, her writing serves as a bridge between specialized knowledge and everyday safety. Contact & Follow X (Twitter): @ankita_deshkar Email: ankita.deshkar@indianexpress.com   ... Read More

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

Advertisement
Loading Recommendations...
Jun 04: Latest News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments