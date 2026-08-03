2,000 teens for RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat’s Gen Z outreach after protests

The conference marks the organisation's 15th anniversary and will bring together participants from more than 100 cities. (File Photo)

In the backdrop of the recent student-led protests over alleged examination paper leaks that culminated in Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan’s resignation, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat is set to interact with nearly 2,000 teenagers from across the country at a youth conference in Mumbai on August 6.

Bhagwat, the RSS Sarsanghchalak, will address students aged between 15 and 19 years at the inaugural ceremony of the India International Movement to Unite Nations’ (I.I.M.U.N.) Annual Championship Conference at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC). The conference marks the organisation’s 15th anniversary and will bring together participants from more than 100 cities.