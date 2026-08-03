2,000 teens for RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat’s Gen Z outreach after protests

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In the backdrop of the recent student-led protests over alleged examination paper leaks that culminated in Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan’s resignation, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat is set to interact with nearly 2,000 teenagers from across the country at a youth conference in Mumbai on August 6.
Bhagwat, the RSS Sarsanghchalak, will address students aged between 15 and 19 years at the inaugural ceremony of the India International Movement to Unite Nations’ (I.I.M.U.N.) Annual Championship Conference at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC). The conference marks the organisation’s 15th anniversary and will bring together participants from more than 100 cities.
According to I.I.M.U.N., Bhagwat’s session will centre on “The Role of Youth in Uniting the World, the Indian Way” and kick off a multi-day conference where students debate national, international and civic issues. The organisers said the event comes at a time when young people are increasingly shaping conversations around leadership, democracy and nation-building.
The interaction assumes significance as it will be one of Bhagwat’s largest engagements with Gen Z students in recent months, taking place days after youth-led mobilisation over examination paper leaks thrust young voters and student activism into the national spotlight.
The interaction also comes days after Bhagwat weighed in on the ongoing protests over alleged examination paper leaks and examination irregularities, saying the younger generation today seeks answers rather than unquestioning obedience. Addressing an event in New Delhi, he said young people must be engaged through dialogue rather than diktats. “Not dictation, but discussion. Not orders, but consensus,” Bhagwat had said.
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