Modi-Thackeray meet will not impact MVA govt: Pawar

NCP president Sharad Pawar on Thursday said the one-to-one meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray two days ago will not have any political impact on the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in Maharashtra.

“The MVA government will complete its five-year term,” he said while addressing a NCP gathering in Mumbai to celebrate the party’s 22nd foundation day.

“In 1977, when the entire nation was against Emergency, then Shiv Sena supremo Bal Thackeray had promised Indira Gandhi that he will not field any candidate against her party in the elections and he kept his words. Imagine, a political party not fielding any candidate. But then that’s Shiv Sena. Once it gives a promise, it will keep it till the end,” Pawar said.

“From my experience, I can say with certainty Shiv Sena will never backtrack from its promise,” he added. “We never imagined that we would join hands with Sena. But circumstances were such that BJP and Sena broke their alliance. Congress, NCP and Sena took a conscious decision to join hands and forge an alliance,” he further said.

“The PM and CM meeting has led to a lot of speculations. But I don’t think it is anything unusual… However, those who believe Modi-Thackeray meeting means the end of MVA government and formation of BJP-Sena alliance in the state, are dreaming,” he added.

“The state government will complete five years. We will also perform well in Assembly and Lok Sabha polls in 2024,” said the NCP chief.