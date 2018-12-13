Modi, Shah’s dream of Congress-mukt Bharat destroyed, says Shiv Sena

THE Shiv Sena Wednesday said that for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), losing three states in the Hindi heartland meant that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and party president Amit Shah’s dream of a ‘Congress-mukt Bharat’ stood “destroyed”. The electorate brought down the “high-flying” leaders, the Shiv Sena said.

An editorial in the party mouthpiece Saamana said the BJP’s chariot found its wheels stuck in these states. “The last elections were held in these states after Modi was declared as the prime ministerial candidate of the BJP and credit was given to Modi for huge victories in these states. Now, the BJP has faced a big setback in these states even when Modi is the Prime Minister,” said the editorial.

It further said that the BJP has lost all three states — Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan — in the Hindi heartland despite these states being the party’s fortresses. “It clearly means that the dream of Modi and Shah of making a Congress-mukt Bharat has been destroyed in the BJP-ruled states. Also, the people of these states have given the message of a BJP-mukt regime,” said the editorial.

The Sena said the BJP first lost its alliance partners and has now lost important states.

The editorial also said that decisions such as demonetisation were a farce that ruined the country’s economy. “People lost their jobs and inflation increased. At that time, our prime minister was busy in world politics. He directly emerged in campaigning in these states. His emotional questions and childish statements boomeranged on him… the people have brought down those who were flying in the air,” it added.