Modi, Shah ‘master liars’, misguiding people: Mallikarjun Kharge on CAA, NRC

The Congress on Saturday called Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah “master liars” and accused them of “misguiding the public” on the issue of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC).

“The Modi government, which is being remote controlled by RSS, is trying to dilute the Constitution. Introduction of the CAA, NRC, and the National Population Register (NPR) are all part of this motive,” AICC general secretary and party’s state in-charge Mallikarjun Kharge said.

Addressing a gathering in Mumbai on the occasion of the Congress’ foundation day, Kharge also accused Modi-Shah duo of “attempting to divide the country on the grounds of religion”.

On Saturday, the Congress took out a flag march with a message of ‘Save Bharat-Save Constitution’ from Gokuldas Tejpal Hall — where the party was founded — to Lokmanya Tilak statue at Girgaum Chowpatty. The party was founded in the city on December 28, 1885.

Kharge said: “They had promised two crore jobs every year. They had said Rs 15 lakh will be credited in the bank account of every citizen. They are master liars. Through the flag march, the Congress wants to tell them ‘Chale Jao (Go back).”

On December 26, the BJP had called Congress leader Rahul Gandhi “joothon ka sardar” (master of lies) for his liar jibe at the prime minister over detention camps in Assam.

BJP spokesperson Sambhit Patra had said detention camps in Assam were set up when the Congress was in power both at the Centre and the state.

In a tweet earlier in the day, Rahul had alleged that the PM was lying to the country on the issue of detention camps in Assam.

On Saturday, Congress president and state Minister Balasaheb Thorat likened Saturday’s march to a “freedom struggle” and said his party will defeat the motives of the BJP.

