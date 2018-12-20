Modi running away from JPC probe on Rafale deal: Congress

Accusing Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his government of “running away” from a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) probe into the Rafale deal, the Congress on Wednesday asked the Supreme Court once again to recall its judgment in the matter.

Advertising

Congress leader and former Union minister Anand Sharma, who was in Mumbai, urged the top court to “recall its judgment (on Rafale) and issue notices of perjury and contempt of court to the Government of India”. Sharma also accused “the government of misleading the SC to save the PM”.

Meanwhile, the youth wing of the BJP held demonstrations near Congress party offices in Dadar and CST, accusing the latter of making false claims and raising slogans against Congress president Rahul Gandhi for “undermining national security and defence capabilities of the country”.

While some BJP youth workers tried to enter the Congress office in Dadar, they were stopped by the police.

Advertising

Sources in the Congress said the party wants to make it a plank in the run-up to the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. On Wednesday, senior Congress leaders held press conferences in different parts of the country on the issue.

“The entire episode has dented the credibility and dignity of the SC, which must be restored in the larger interest. The verdict is void since it is based on a fictional account of a non-existent Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) report, a non-existent Public Accounts Committee (PAC) report, and a non-existent redacted version of the report,” said Sharma. “Is the government trying to say the SC doesn’t understand grammar? Do our judges not understand the English language,” Sharma added.

Sharma also reiterated the Congress’s stance that the JPC was the right forum to adjudicate on the matter. “The Congress has always maintained that the SC was not the forum for such a probe. Only a JPC can call for files, notings and summon officials and ministers. If the PM has not done anything wrong, why is he scared of facing the JPC,” he asked.

BJP’s Mumbai president Ashish Shelar, meanwhile, trained his guns on Rahul. In a letter to President Ram Nath Kovind on Wednesday, Shelar accused Rahul of “spreading lies” and “toying with national security” and demanded that his membership of Parliament be revoked.