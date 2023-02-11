Modi may shift residence to Mumbai till BMC polls, says Raut

Shiv Sena (UBT) Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut on Friday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi may now shift his base from Delhi to Mumbai till the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections get over.

“BJP and Shinde group leaders are incapable of winning local body polls in Maharashtra and Mumbai. They can never (win). However, let me say that it won’t matter even if he (PM Modi) comes here or puts the entire country here, Shiv Sena will win Mumbai,” said Raut.

The Sena leader was speaking on Modi’s visit to Mumbai to launch various projects. “He is India’s PM and he has his attention on Mumbai.

The incapable BJP leaders are forcing him to come here. Maybe he will shift his residence to Raj Bhavan till elections are over, ” he added.

“At a time when Parliament is in progress and important issues are being discussed, he is coming here to … launch Vande Bharat trains. Let him come here to win Mumbai. We are fully prepared, ” he said.