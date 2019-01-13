Modi govt set a wrong precedent: Shiv Sena on CBI chief’s removal

Attacking Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the removal of CBI director Alok Verma, the Shiv Sena on Saturday said the Modi government had set a wrong precedent while removing him.

“We are not upset over the removal of Verma but the Modi government has set a wrong precedent by removing him. Verma was not given an opportunity to defend himself,” said an editorial in party mouthpiece, Saamana.

The editorial added that BJP MP Subramanian Swamy had said the CBI director could not be removed on the basis of the Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) report. “If the government, based on the CVC report, felt that Verma indulged in corruption, then why was legal action not taken against him? Why was a case not registered against him? If he was corrupt, then why was he appointed to the important post of Director General of Fire Services? There are several such questions and the government needs to answer them,” it added.

The Sena said since the CVC has failed, there has been a demand for a ‘Lokpal’. “There are allegations against Modi in the Rafale deal and he is not sparing a single platform to defend himself. Modi’s lawyers do not have the answers to the questions raised by the Congress chief Rahul Gandhi but they are defending him continuously,” said the Sena.

“Why should a similar opportunity not be given to the CBI director? Rakesh Asthana who levelled corruption allegations against him was inducted into CBI by the Modi government and Asthana has attempted to make the entire machinery of the CBI the government’s slave,” remarked Sena.

The Sena further said Prime Minister should have intervened when the crisis between the two senior officers was brewing. “But, Asthana had the backing of the PMO. The backing persists even today. Verma was transferred to save Asthana… When the crisis was brewing, Verma or Asthana should have been transferred to a new posting. It allowed the crisis to continue as it wanted to remove Verma,” it added.

“What about the allegations that Verma was removed over fear that he may have made the government an accused in the Rafale deal and might register a case?… Was somebody scared that if Verma heads the CBI for even one day, many buried secrets would be out?” asked the Shiv Sena.