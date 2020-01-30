Modi government interfering in affairs of non-BJP state: Sena

Stating that Maharashtra will get a Shiv Sena chief minister, the party said it is not a complicated puzzle to solve. “Things will happen as decided between BJP chief Amit Shah and us. The answer of the already solved puzzle will be out at appropriate time. (File) Stating that Maharashtra will get a Shiv Sena chief minister, the party said it is not a complicated puzzle to solve. “Things will happen as decided between BJP chief Amit Shah and us. The answer of the already solved puzzle will be out at appropriate time. (File)

Taking on the Centre for handing over the probe into the Elgaar Parishad case to the National Investigation Agency (NIA), the Shiv Sena on Wednesday invoked federalism in the country and accused the Modi government of “interfering” in the affairs of a “non-BJP” state.

“India is a union of states. Every state has its own rights and pride. The Centre forcing its way is inviting instability,” the Sena said in an editorial in its mouthpiece Saamana.

The Centre had recently ordered NIA to take over the probe into the Elgaar case, which was being probed by the Pune Police for suspected Naxal links. Police are investigating whether provocative speeches were made at the conclave held on December 31, 2017 which allegedly led to caste violence around Koregaon Bhima village in Pune district the next day.

Accusing the Centre of doing “vengeful politics”, the Sena questioned its ‘selective” approach towards Maharashtra, a state ruled by Opposition parties. “The NIA has intervened in Maharashtra, but several such incidents are taking place in states being ruled by the BJP. Why the Centre didn’t interfere there? This doesn’t augur well…,” it stated.

The Sena, a former ally of the BJP, termed it as a “shocking and suspicious” move. “Given the way the Centre handed over the probe to the NIA, did it not want the truth to come out?”

The Sena said it was told by the previous BJP-led government in the state that the Elgaar Parishad-Koregaon Bhima episode was a “political and national conspiracy”, and that there was a “secret plot” to bring down the “national power” and harm Prime Minister Narendra Modi and then chief minister Devendra Fadnavis.

“The previous government had cited unnamed letters and emails as the evidence to drive home its point (of conspiracy theory in the case). However, people have not yet understood exactly what was the conspiracy to bring down the power of the country,” it stated.

The Uddhav Thackeray-led party further said the Centre “turned restless” after NCP chief Sharad Pawar called for reviewing the investigation into the case.

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App