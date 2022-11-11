scorecardresearch
Thursday, Nov 10, 2022

Modi, BJP are turning people’s fear into hatred for others: Rahul

Taking on the PM over his promises of cleansing black money, Rahul said that Modi was in tears and even dared that he will hang himself if black money was not wiped out.

On Thursday, Lok Sabha MP Supriya Sule joined the Bharat Jodo Yatra in Nanded district. Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray is scheduled to walk with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday. PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP are using people’s fear of losing livelihood and turning the same into hatred towards others, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi said on Thursday at a public rally held at Nanded as of his Bharat Jodo Yatra.

“In Maharashtra, big projects are going to other places. Faulty GST has destroyed businesses. Farmers are losing money. They (BJP) are scaring people on this front. Modi and BJP turn this fear into hatred for others. We as Congress party stand against it. The Bharat Jodo Yatra is against it,” he said.

Terming individuals such as Mahatma Phule, Dr B R Ambedkar and Basavanna as “tapasvis”, Rahul said that India is a country of ascetics (tapasvi). “We pay respect to their austerity. At the same time, farmers, workers and small traders are tapasvis of another kind. But they are being denied their dues by the current government, thanks to policies like demonetisation, faulty implementation of GST.”

Taking on the PM over his promises of cleansing black money, Rahul said that Modi was in tears and even dared that he will hang himself if black money was not wiped out.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key- November 10, 2022: Why you should read ‘Extradition Treaty’ or ...Premium
UPSC Key- November 10, 2022: Why you should read ‘Extradition Treaty’ or ...
Reservations and politics, and how one shaped the other: From Independenc...Premium
Reservations and politics, and how one shaped the other: From Independenc...
Vijay Gokhale: ‘We deal with China as a threat when it is a threat, and a...Premium
Vijay Gokhale: ‘We deal with China as a threat when it is a threat, and a...
16 voters and a hamlet called Ka: All quiet on this poll frontPremium
16 voters and a hamlet called Ka: All quiet on this poll front

“His tapasya is different. His tapasya is of tears,” he added. The Congress leader said despite the Union government having money, it was taking money from people’s pockets and giving the same to two to three business houses.

Recalling his trip to Kedarnath, where he had met a leader of the RSS, Rahul said: “The person with me asked for good health. When I went in front of Lord Shiva, I just prayed and thanked him for showing me the path. We pray in front of our heroes because they have shown us the path.”

More from Mumbai

On Thursday, NCP leaders, including state president Jayant Patil, Lok Sabha MP Supriya Sule and MLA Jitendra Awhad walked along with Rahul in Nanded. Shiv
Sena MLA Aaditya Thackeray said that he will walk with Rahul on Friday evening.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 11-11-2022 at 04:01:54 am
Next Story

Slump in live births continues for 2nd year in Mumbai

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Nov 10: Latest News
Advertisement