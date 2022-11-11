Modi, BJP are turning people’s fear into hatred for others: Rahul

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP are using people’s fear of losing livelihood and turning the same into hatred towards others, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi said on Thursday at a public rally held at Nanded as of his Bharat Jodo Yatra.

“In Maharashtra, big projects are going to other places. Faulty GST has destroyed businesses. Farmers are losing money. They (BJP) are scaring people on this front. Modi and BJP turn this fear into hatred for others. We as Congress party stand against it. The Bharat Jodo Yatra is against it,” he said.

Terming individuals such as Mahatma Phule, Dr B R Ambedkar and Basavanna as “tapasvis”, Rahul said that India is a country of ascetics (tapasvi). “We pay respect to their austerity. At the same time, farmers, workers and small traders are tapasvis of another kind. But they are being denied their dues by the current government, thanks to policies like demonetisation, faulty implementation of GST.”

Taking on the PM over his promises of cleansing black money, Rahul said that Modi was in tears and even dared that he will hang himself if black money was not wiped out.

“His tapasya is different. His tapasya is of tears,” he added. The Congress leader said despite the Union government having money, it was taking money from people’s pockets and giving the same to two to three business houses.

Recalling his trip to Kedarnath, where he had met a leader of the RSS, Rahul said: “The person with me asked for good health. When I went in front of Lord Shiva, I just prayed and thanked him for showing me the path. We pray in front of our heroes because they have shown us the path.”

On Thursday, NCP leaders, including state president Jayant Patil, Lok Sabha MP Supriya Sule and MLA Jitendra Awhad walked along with Rahul in Nanded. Shiv

Sena MLA Aaditya Thackeray said that he will walk with Rahul on Friday evening.