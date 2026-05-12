After Modi’s austerity call, Maharashtra ministers need CM nod to use aircraft

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Following Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call for austerity measures amid the ongoing West Asia crisis, the Maharashtra government has directed ministers to obtain prior approval from Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis before using aircraft for official travel.
Senior BJP leader and Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule said Tuesday that ministers would now require clearance from the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) before flying for official work unless the matter was extremely urgent.
“The Chief Minister has instructed that ministers cannot use aircraft without his prior approval. If I have to go somewhere urgently, I use an aircraft. I fly only four or five times a year for urgent work,” Bawankule told reporters.
He clarified, however, that Fadnavis himself would continue to use aircraft because of his packed administrative schedule.
“The Chief Minister is very busy and has to reach multiple places on time, so he often uses aircraft. But other ministers generally do not need to use flights. The CM has already advised everyone not to use aircraft unless it is very urgent, and without permission from the CMO, flights cannot be used,” he said.
Bawankule added that most of his departmental meetings are now being conducted online in line with the austerity measures.
Following the Chief Minister’s directions, Fisheries and Ports Minister Nitesh Rane also issued instructions within his departments to shift meetings online, officials said.
Rane has additionally directed officials to prioritise electric vehicles instead of petrol and diesel vehicles as part of efforts to reduce fuel consumption.
The move comes after Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while addressing a public meeting in Hyderabad on Sunday, appealed for collective efforts to help the country navigate global disruptions and economic challenges.
Calling for reduced consumption of petroleum products and conservation of foreign exchange reserves, Modi urged citizens to use public transport as much as possible, increase the use of electric vehicles, revive Covid-era measures such as work-from-home and virtual meetings, avoid non-essential foreign travel and gold purchases for a year, and prioritise local goods.
Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram