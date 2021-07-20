Moderate to heavy rains predicted in Mumbai, adjoining areas today

AFTER an exceptionally heavy rainfall between Saturday – Sunday, the rain peaked in the adjoining areas of Mumbai – Thane, Navi Mumbai, Kalyan – Dombivali since Monday.

In 24 hours ending at 8:30 am Tuesday, the India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) Santacruz observatory recorded 38.4 mm rain and the Colaba observatory recorded 35.4 mm rain. Both fall in the moderate category of rainfall.

In comparison, during the same period, areas in Navi Mumbai— Vashi recorded 121 mm rain, Belapur and Nerul recorded 105 mm rain, Airoli 147 mm, Koparkhairane 168 mm and Thane district recorded 146 mm in the 24 hours ending at 8:30 am on Tuesday.

As per the IMD’s Doppler Radar images, moderate to intense clouds are observed over Thane, Navi Mumbai and Colaba.

According to the forecast issued by the Regional Meteorological Centre Mumbai, the city is likely to get Moderate to heavy rain in the city and suburbs with the possibility of very heavy rainfall at a few places.

Since June 1 this year, IMD’s Santacruz observatory has recorded a total of 1,919.8 mm, which is also 87% of the season’s average rainfall. n this month alone, Mumbai has received 958.5 mm rain, surpassing its average normal rainfall for July. Out of the total, 50 per cent was recorded in two days— July 16 and 18.

If the rain continues for the rest of the month in Mumbai, the city could record its wettest July ever, considering that 1,468.5mm in 2014 has been the maximum for the month so far. In 2005, when tragic Mumbai floods had followed 944mm of rain in just 24 hours, the month had recorded 1,454.5mm.

Meanwhile, the water stock in the seven lakes that provide water to the city is at 480783 million litres of water or 33.22 per cent of the total capacity of 14,47,363 lakh million litres.

Mumbai draws water from Bhatsa, Middle Vaitarna, Upper Vaitarna, Tansa and Modak Sagar, which are in Thane and Nashik districts. Tulsi and Vihar are two lakes located within city limits in Sanjay Gandhi National Park. This year, after heavy rainfall in early June, rainfall in catchment areas of the lakes was very poor. Out of the seven, Tulsi and Vihar overflowed on July 16 and 18.

Moderate to heavy showers were recorded in all the seven catchment areas in the last 24 hours.