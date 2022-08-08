scorecardresearch
Monday, August 08, 2022

Moderate to heavy rainfall in Mumbai, Thane and neighbouring areas today: IMD

The IMD has also issued a red alert for 'extremely heavy rainfall’ for Ratnagiri, Raigad, Pune, Kolhapur, and Satara districts of Maharashtra.

By: Express News Service | Mumbai |
August 8, 2022 2:22:48 pm
Some locations in Mumbai have witnessed rainfall of about 70 mm to 100 mm."

Moderate to heavy rainfall is expected in Mumbai, Thane, and neighbouring areas Monday, while an orange alert has been issued for Mumbai city over the next three days, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The IMD has also issued a red alert for ‘extremely heavy rainfall’ for Ratnagiri, Raigad, Pune, Kolhapur, and Satara districts of Maharashtra.

A senior official from IMD said, “There is likely to be widespread rainfall across Maharashtra over the next 24 hours, and the affected regions are likely to be Mumbai, Thane, and neighbouring areas, Konkan Coast, the ghat regions of Satara, Kolhapur, and Pune. So far, some locations in Mumbai have witnessed rainfall of about 70 mm to 100 mm.”

Maharashtra’s state emergency operation centre located at Mantralaya in Mumbai on Monday afternoon urged residents to follow the instructions from local government administration, and not leave their homes unless necessary.

The IMD official said, “We are seeing three synopsis situations. A well-marked low-pressure area is forming over the Northwest and Westcentral Bay of Bengal, which is associated with cyclonic circulation. This is likely to become a depression over the next 24 hours, and its likely movement is west and northwestward. An offshore trough is extending from Maharashtra to Karnataka Coast, and a shear zone is developing. This is likely to result in widespread rainfall.”

In Mumbai, the island city witnessed 31.49 mm of rainfall until Monday morning, 49.61 mm in its eastern suburbs, and 57.1 mm of rainfall in the western suburbs.

First published on: 08-08-2022 at 02:22:48 pm

