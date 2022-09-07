scorecardresearch
Moderate to heavy rainfall expected in Mumbai till mid-September

According to an India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast, Mumbai is expected to receive moderate rainfall on September 7, and heavy rainfall at isolated places on September 9 and 10.

Rainfall is likely to clear out by mid-month over Mumbai. (File photo)

Mumbai is likely to receive moderate to heavy rainfall between September 8 and 12, with a wet spell in the city on September 9, 10 and 11, which is likely to bring a cumulative 200 mm of rainfall in Mumbai, according to Skymet Weather Services, a private weather forecasting company.

A cyclonic circulation and a low pressure area/depression is likely to come up over central parts of Bay of Bengal. “This weather feature will reach the east coast on September 8, with an east-west oriented trough extending across Maharashtra up to Mumbai,” Skymet said in a statement on Wednesday.

According to an India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast, Mumbai is expected to receive moderate rainfall on September 7, and heavy rainfall at isolated places on September 9 and 10.

“There are chances of light to moderate rain on September 8, 9, and 10. By the evening of September 10, rain activity may increase in the city. There will be short intensive spells on September 11 and 12,” Mahesh Palawat, vice-president (climate change and meteorology), Skymet Weather, said. “Basically, heavy rains will continue on and off till September 13, but since it is on and off throughout the day, there will be less chances of extreme discomfort to commuters,” Palawat added.

Rainfall is likely to clear out by mid-month over Mumbai. On September 14 and 15, moderate showers are likely over Mumbai as the low-pressure belt is expected to shift towards Rajasthan by then, according to Skymet.

First published on: 07-09-2022 at 03:12:06 pm
Saamana editorial supports Congress's Bharat Jodo Yatra, slams BJP for criticising initiative

