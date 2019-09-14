Moderate to heavy rain likely today in Mumbai: IMD

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted moderate to heavy rain over the city in the 24 hours starting 2 pm on Friday.

Advertising

According to the met department’s district forecast and warning, neighbouring Thane and Palghar districts will also receive “light to moderate” rain in the same period.

The city has recorded 844.7 mm of rainfall between September 1 and 13, the meteorological department said.

According to IMD data, the September rain has crossed 800-mm mark only four times since 1950.

Advertising

With more potential rainy days ahead this month, the city might also surpass the highest rainfall at 920 mm recorded in September 1954.

The average rainfall for September is 327.1 mm.

Meanwhile, Mumbai got respite from heavy rainfall that had lashed the city since September 2.

IMD’s Santacruz observatory recorded 41.3 mm of rainfall in 24 hours ending at 8.30 am on Friday, while the Colaba observatory recorded 6.2 mm in the same period.

On Friday, less than 10 mm rainfall was recorded in Mumbai. In 12 hours ending at 5.30 pm Friday, IMD’s Santacruz observatory recorded 8.8 mm of rain while the Colaba observatory recorded 1.2 mm in the same period.

“Rainfall over the last 24 hours indicates moderate to to heavy rainfall spread over parts of suburbs and adjoining areas of Thane,” said K S Hosalikar, deputy director general (western region), IMD.