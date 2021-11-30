Moderate rain forecast in Mumbai till December 2

The winter chill is likely to be further delayed in Maharashtra, as the weather bureau has forecast a wet spell over parts of the Konkan and Madhya Maharashtra region for the next three days.

Northern parts of Konkan i.e., Mumbai, Thane and Palghar and areas in Madhya Maharashtra are bracing for some moderate rain along with thunderstorms till December 2, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. The Met department has issued a “yellow” alert for November 30-December 2 indicating thunderstorms with lightning, light to moderate rain and gusty winds (30-40 kmph) at isolated places over Palghar, Mumbai, Thane, Raigad, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Aurangabad, Dhule, Nandurbar, Jalgaon, Nashik, Ahmednagar, Pune and Satara districts.

The three-day rain spell over the state in the winter season is under the influence of a fresh western disturbance approaching north India. “A low pressure area is likely to form over the east-central Arabian sea off Maharashtra coast around December 1. This system is very likely to interact with an approaching western disturbance, resulting in wet spell over parts of Maharashtra,” said IMD.

The associated strong winds and presence of moisture will cause thunderstorms and rain over north Madhya Maharashtra and Konkan regions till December 2.

As per the seven-day forecast for Mumbai, after thunderstorms and moderate rain till December 2, a partly cloudy sky can be witnessed till the end of this week. During this period, the minimum temperatures will stay above normal and high relative humidity will increase the heat index in the city.

On Monday, a slight drop in the night temperature was recorded. The minimum temperature recorded in Mumbai during the day was 20 degrees Celsius, a five-degree drop in the past four days. The relative humidity was also low in the city at 41% on Monday morning. Last Thursday, Mumbai’s relative humidity stood at 81%.

However, experts said these weather conditions are short-lived and a rise in the temperature will be recorded in the next three days owing to the development of weather systems in the Arabian Sea.

After a marginal spike in the pollution levels last week, the Air Quality Index (AQI) on Monday fell in the “satisfactory” category at 97. For the past two weeks, barring a few days, the AQI has been less than 100, which falls in the satisfactory and good category as per the System of Air Quality Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR) classification.

As per the 24 hours forecast issued by SAFAR, AQI of Mumbai is likely to be in the ‘moderate’ category. An AQI between 101 and 200 is categorised as moderate.