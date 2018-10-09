Model killed ‘to exorcise spirit’: Police find accused person’s father to be alive

According to the police, Lakshya had claimed that while he was beating up his mother, she knocked her head against a wash basin and collapsed. According to the police, Lakshya had claimed that while he was beating up his mother, she knocked her head against a wash basin and collapsed.

DAYS AFTER a 23-year-old claimed that he had killed his mother, former model and fashion designer Sunita Singh (49), to exorcise the ghost of his father, the police on Monday found the accused youth’s father to be alive.

Sunita was found dead in her Lokhandwala apartment, where she used to stay with her son Lakshya Singh (23) and his fiancee Aisha Priya Bannerjee (22), on Thursday. Lakshya was arrested on Friday for culpable homicide not amounting to murder. On Saturday, he was produced in a court, which remanded him in three days’ police custody.

“While Lakshya said that his father was dead, we found that he was alive and have recorded his statement. His parents had divorced in 2011, and his father had been staying separately,” said a senior police officer.

“It appears that he was hallucinating under the influence of some narcotics when he claimed that he saw the ghost of his father.”

According to the police, Lakshya had claimed that while he was beating up his mother, she knocked her head against a wash basin and collapsed. She died soon after.

