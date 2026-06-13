Model arrested at Mumbai airport for smuggling 11.8 kg of hydroponic weed

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The Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) of the Customs Department arrested a 29-year-old woman who is a model by profession at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) for allegedly carrying 11.824 kg of hydroponic weed valued at Rs 11.82 crore in the illicit market. The woman came from Bangkok and she allegedly attempted to smuggle hydroponic weed into India, officials said.
The suspect, identified as Harsha Sunny, arrived at Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) from Bangkok on a Thai Airways flight at around 4 a.m. on June 11.
“She is a model by profession and had travelled to Bangkok a week ago for work related meetings. During her stay, she frequently visited a restaurant for dinner where she befriended an Indian national. The man requested her to carry gifts and chocolates for his family members in Mumbai, assuring her that they would collect the gifts after her arrival,” said defence advocate Prabhakar Tiwari. “She was unaware of the alleged contraband concealed in the package” added Tripathi.
According to the customs official, based on Advance Passenger Information System (APIS) profiling, officers of AIU intercepted her on suspicion of carrying contraband. The customs officials conducted her personal search in the presence of a witness but no contraband was found on her person. Subsequently, customs officers examined her baggage, including a handbag, a cabin trolley bag and a checked-in trolley bag.
During the detailed inspection of the checked-in trolley bag, AIU officials allegedly discovered 12 vacuum-sealed packets concealed inside and while opening those packets they found a green-coloured substance. The substance was checked from a Field testing kit and confirmed it was hydroponic marijuana.
The seized contraband weighed 11,824 kilograms which exceeded the commercial quantity limit and the FIR was registered under the NDPS Act.
The woman was served a summons under Section 67 and her statement was recorded and arrested. She was produced in the court and remanded in judicial custody. The custom official has been probing the case to identify other persons linked to the alleged smuggling network.
Harsha Sunny was one of the participants for the Mrs Kerala Global 2025, organised by Pegasus Global Private Limited in Kochi last year. Apart from securing the first runner up position in the contest, Harsha had also won the sub title Mrs Kerala Inspiring. Hailing from Wayanad in Kerala, she has been known as a model, social media influencer, dancer and a banker by profession.
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