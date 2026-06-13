Model arrested at Mumbai airport for smuggling 11.8 kg of hydroponic weed

Harsha Sunny was one of the participants for the Mrs Kerala Global 2025, organised by Pegasus Global Private Limited in Kochi last year. (Photo: Instagram/@harsha_sunny__)

The Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) of the Customs Department arrested a 29-year-old woman who is a model by profession at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) for allegedly carrying 11.824 kg of hydroponic weed valued at Rs 11.82 crore in the illicit market. The woman came from Bangkok and she allegedly attempted to smuggle hydroponic weed into India, officials said.

The suspect, identified as Harsha Sunny, arrived at Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) from Bangkok on a Thai Airways flight at around 4 a.m. on June 11.

“She is a model by profession and had travelled to Bangkok a week ago for work related meetings. During her stay, she frequently visited a restaurant for dinner where she befriended an Indian national. The man requested her to carry gifts and chocolates for his family members in Mumbai, assuring her that they would collect the gifts after her arrival,” said defence advocate Prabhakar Tiwari. “She was unaware of the alleged contraband concealed in the package” added Tripathi.