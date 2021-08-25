The Mumbai civic body along with VACman Sanitation Solution Private Limited on Tuesday inaugurated a mobile vacuum toilet at Girgaum Chowpatty. This will be the second such facility in the area.

The portable mobile toilet is mounted on Force Cargo Vehicle. It uses vacuum technology running on solar power and reduces water consumption by 90 per cent by using 1.2 litres per flush compared to 7-8 litres used in a traditional toilet. The facility will be free of cost for six months.

Last year, BMC had planned to replace the mobile toilets installed for social and religious gatherings with vacuum technology-enabled toilets. These toilets use vacuum technology with minimum use of water and collect the waste in a tank instead of disposing of it in open sand pits.

Under a pilot project, Kalimata Nagar slum near Banganga got four new public toilets with vacuum sanitation technology used on aircraft.